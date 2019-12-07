Left Menu
Development News Edition

What is govt doing to stop atrocities on women happening daily in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

After the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the actions being taken by it to stop the atrocities on women in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:34 IST
What is govt doing to stop atrocities on women happening daily in UP: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the actions being taken by it to stop the atrocities on women in the state. After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote in Hindi: "Keeping in mind the previous incident of Unnao, why did the government not provide immediate protection to the victim? What action was taken against the officer who refused to register her FIR? What is the government doing to stop the atrocities on women happening daily in Uttar Pradesh?" she added. Gandhi also shared a picture with a quote--'Save me, I want to stay alive, Unnao rape victim tells doctors in Delhi."

"I pray to God to give courage to the family of Unnao rape victim in this hour of grief. It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we all are guilty but this also shows the hollow law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," Priyanka wrote in another tweet. On Thursday, the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March this year. The case is under trial at a court in Unnao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Need to be alert against Pak: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has no extra-territorial ambitions but asked the armed forces to be alert against Pakistan which pursues terrorism as a matter of state policy. Addressing the Passing Out Parade of the I...

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mints Rs 9.10 crore on opening day

Kartik Aaryan s latest romantic-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 9.10 crore on its first day. Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. ...

Akhilesh Yadav demands UP Chief Minister's resignation over Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday staged a sit-in outside the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident. This is an extr...

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019