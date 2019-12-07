Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robbers flee with ATM carrying nearly Rs 3 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:35 IST
Robbers flee with ATM carrying nearly Rs 3 lakh

An automated teller machine (ATM) of a public sector bank, containing Rs 2.83 lakh cash, was allegedly stolen by unidentified persons from Patansaongi village in the district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday at the ATM kiosk of Indian Overseas Bank, police said.

"The gang members disconnected the ATM system from the bank's server before uprooting the entire machine carrying Rs 2,83,600 cash, and decamping with it," police inspector of crime branch (Nagpur rural), Anil Jittawar, said. The accused used a vehicle, which they had stolen from Katol near Nagpur on Monday, to carry the machine, he said, adding that they also took away a digital video recorder (DVR) and a CCTV camera installed at the kiosk.

Saoner police have registered a case in this connection. Police suspect that the same gang had carried out an unsuccessful attempt at an ATM in Bazargaon town, around 50 kms from Nagpur on Tuesday night.

On October 14, an ATM of a bank, containing Rs 16 lakh, was stolen from Katol town, Jittawar said. "We suspect that a gang from Mewat in Haryana is involved in these crimes," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mints Rs 9.10 crore on opening day

Kartik Aaryan s latest romantic-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 9.10 crore on its first day. Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. ...

Akhilesh Yadav demands UP Chief Minister's resignation over Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday staged a sit-in outside the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident. This is an extr...

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...

Cricket-Australia allay Boxing Day pitch fears at 'dangerous' MCG

Cricket Australia CA sought to allay pitch concerns for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand after the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG was deemed unsafe to continue a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday. Western Australia bats...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019