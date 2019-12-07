Left Menu
More needs to be done to ensure quality education, healthcare to all citizens: Kovind

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:05 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the nation has made great strides in many spheres, including healthcare, but more is needed to be done to ensure quality education and healthcare services are accessible to all citizens. "We need to do more to ensure that quality education and healthcare services are accessible to all citizens, especially to those living in rural areas and remote parts of the country," Kovind said at the second convocation of AIIMS-Jodhpur.

He said AIIMS-Jodhpur was the preferred choice for students after AIIMS-Delhi. "AIIMS-Jodhpur was set up with a mission to provide healthcare facilities and medical education in this region (southern Rajasthan). It has a critical role in the implementation of health programs of the government. AIIMS-Jodhpur is also fulfilling the role of a state-of-the-art research center," he said.

He said the institution has also worked to uplift the health of tribal and other people and has provided consultation to over 24 lakh people. The president asked the students and doctors to maintain professionalism and improve the lives of people, using their skills.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also asked the students to follow values like truth, love, and compassion to be successful in life. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

