Cruelty has no limitations: Mamata on Unnao rape victim's
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed grief over the death of the Unnao rape victim at a hospital in Delhi. "Sad. Cruelty has no limitations #Unnao," the chief minister said in a tweet.
The 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was set ablaze by five people, including two who are accused of raping her, on Thursday morning. She had suffered 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she lost the battle for her life late Friday night..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
