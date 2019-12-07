Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka asks why Unnao rape victim not given security, to meet family today

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:24 IST
Priyanka asks why Unnao rape victim not given security, to meet family today
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why the Unnao gangrape victim was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident that took place earlier in the same district. The Congress leader, who was on a visit to the state capital, then rushed to Unnao to meet the family of the victim and extend condolences to them, party sources said.

The rape victim succumbed to severe burns in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital late Friday night and the body is being taken to her village in Unnao district by road, her family said. In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said: "Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?"

She was referring to another alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck. In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said: "I pray to God to give courage to the family members of Unnao victim."

She also went on to say that it is everyone's collective failure as a society that the victim was not able to get justice. "At the social level, we all are guilty, but at the same time, this also points out to the hollow law and order mechanism in UP," she tweeted.

The 23-year-old rape victim, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, including two men accused of raping her, died Friday night. She had suffered 90 percent burns and was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she lost the battle for her life late Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia allay Boxing Day pitch fears at 'dangerous' MCG

Cricket Australia CA sought to allay pitch concerns for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand after the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG was deemed unsafe to continue a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday. Western Australia bats...

Teacher dismissed from service for coming to school drunk

A teacher of a government-run primary school in Odishas Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to duty in an inebriated condition and punishing students outside the school premises, officials said on Friday. The teacher ident...

UP becoming country's rape capital: Congress

The Congress party on Saturday demanded strict action against the accused in the Unnao case, saying the Uttar Pradesh government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country.Congress spokesperson Supr...

Too early to judge that they were the real culprits' : Activist Sandhya Rani on Hyderabad encounter

Commenting on the encounter of the four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian, Sandhya Rani, a woman activist based in Telangana said that severe punishment should be given to the culprits but it is too early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019