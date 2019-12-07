Left Menu
UP becoming rape capital, total collapse of law and order in state: Congress

The Congress on Saturday attacked the BJP-led UP government over the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze, alleging that the law and order situation has "completely collapsed" in the state which is becoming the country's "rape capital". Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also demanded strict action against the accused in the case.

The rape victim from Unnao, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospital after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night. Attacking the state government, Shrinate said it is "not the first and this will not indeed be the last case if you (UP government) don't wake up. The UP government seems to be in a dying hurry to become the rape capital".

"More than assurance, UP govt needs to strengthen the law and order situation in the state. Our straight question is to UP police that why FIR was not registered in four months and why the accused were left out on bail," Shrinate told reporters. She was responding to the statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who gave the assurance that the case would be pleaded in a fast track court to provide speedy justice to the deceased woman's family.

Hitting out at Adityanath, Shrinate claimed that political protection is being given to those committing crimes against women. "How do accused get away by committing such heinous crimes. What gives them the courage to do so. The answer is it is due to complete collapse of law and order in the state," she said.

"They somehow find political protection and that is why they have the courage to go ahead and do this against our women," she said. She also questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders.

"We can't turn a blind eye. Why are the prime minister, all those ministers who took to the streets earlier, now silent. Why is there a conspicuous silence in the matter," she asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

