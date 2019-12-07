Left Menu
'Angered and stunned': Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Unnao rape victim

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the death of the Unnao rape victim a 'shame on humanity' and conveyed his condolences to the deceased's family.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the death of the Unnao rape victim a 'shame on humanity' and conveyed his condolences to the deceased's family. "The sad and heart-wrenching death of Unnao's innocent daughter, which is a shame on humanity, has angered and stunned me. One more daughter lost her life while waiting for justice and security. I convey my condolences to the deceased's family in this time of grief," Gandhi's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday. On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

