Police officer dies of heart attack while on poll duty

A police officer died of a heartattack while on election duty in East Singhbhum district onSaturday, police said

Assistant sub-inspector Harish Chandra Giri, 44, wason duty at booth number 234 under Panchando cluster in Barsoleunder Ghatsila sub-division of the district when he sufferedthe heart attack, Baharagoda police station in-charge RajdhanSingh said

Giri was taken to a nearby health centre where doctorsdeclared him dead, Singh said, he hails from Azamgarh in UttarPradesh.

