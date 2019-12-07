J&K Light Infantry regiment is 'small India' in itself: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment is a 'small India' in itself. "J&K Light Infantry regiment is a 'small India' in itself. Soldiers from all religions work together as a team. Just as India has embraced the beauty of all religions, same way, this is a brilliant regiment formed of soldiers from all religions," Dhillon said after the passing out parade of jawans of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment here.

As many as 404 jawans, hailing from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, were inducted into the regiment after year-long training in various activities including firing, physical fitness, and mental robustness. Raman Kumar, a jawan, said: "Today, it is our passing out parade. We are so happy that we are a part of the Indian Army. Our family members are more than happy that we are going to serve the country."

"We have undergone a rigorous training programme here, and now we are stronger and ready to face anything in life," said another jawan. Emphasising that more youth should join the Indian Army and the regiment, Sajid Rahim, a jawan, said: " The Indian Army provides you with a lot of opportunities. Moreover, all the medical facilities are available to us. We are so happy that we underwent training, and our trainers have taught us a lot during this short span of time. They made us strong enough to save this country."

The jawans also met their families after the passing out parade. (ANI)

