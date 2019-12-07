Another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice: Rahul on Unnao rape victim death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the "heart-wrenching" death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze and said another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice. The rape victim, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospital after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.

"The saddening and heart-wrenching death of the innocent daughter of Unnao, that has shamed humanity, has left me angered and stunned. Another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice and security," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the victim's family," he tweeted with the hashtag 'Beti Ko Nyay Do'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)