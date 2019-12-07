Four men arrested with 2 kg heroin in J-K's Bhadarwah

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 2 kg of heroin in their possession, worth over Rs 5 crore in the international market, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. A private car heading to Bhadarwah was stopped for checking at Kulsari on Doda-Bhadarwah Road around 11.30 pm on Friday, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance and the arrest of its four occupants, a police officer said.

Terming the recovery and arrest of the peddlers as a "major success", the officer said the heroin was found concealed in two bags, each weighing 1.05 kg and 950 grams. The arrested persons were identified as Asadulah Ahangar and Riaz Ahmed, both residents of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, and Mohammad Shafi and Sultan Mohammad of Gandoh area in Doda.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is on, the officer added.

