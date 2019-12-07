Why don't we take stringent steps to prevent such incidents?: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Unnao incident

Asserting that time-bound action should be taken against those accused of violence against women, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday asked why stringent steps are not being taken to prevent such incidents from taking place. "If people have any humanity, then they will feel sad about the Unnao incident. Despite having law and order, we are unable to find a solution to curb violence against women. Why are stringent steps not being taken to prevent such incidents from taking place in the country?" asked the Congress leader.

His comments came after the 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district, succumbed to her injuries late in the night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday. The victim was on her way to a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.

"There are some flaws in the system that we are unable to impose strict laws in the country. Time-bound action should be taken against those accused of violence against women," Chowdhury added. Commenting on the Telangana encounter, he said: "One should keep in mind that there is a judicial system in our country and if law functions properly, there is no need for such encounters."

On November 27, a veterinary doctor was gang-raped and killed by four men before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area in Telangana. Earlier this Friday, the police said that all four accused in the case were killed in an encounter when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)