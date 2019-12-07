Left Menu
Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma seeks withdrawal of mercy petition, claims he never signed it

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, has moved a plea to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, seeking immediate withdrawal of his mercy petition, claiming that he did not sign the document.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 16:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, has moved a plea to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, seeking immediate withdrawal of his mercy petition, claiming that he did not sign the document. According to the letter sent to the President and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, Sharma's lawyer AP Singh sought the cancellation of the plea and requested a fresh start.

The letter stated that the mercy petition forwarded for the perusal of the authorities was sent without any authorisation and legal representative, or consent by Sharma. The advocate also alleged that this was a conspiracy as the convict is yet to file a curative petition.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court and the apex court had dismissed the appeal of Sharma and had upheld the sentence pronounced by the trial court in the matter. Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi had said that the culprits must be hanged to death.

"I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years to get justice in the Nirbhaya case. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death at the earliest," said she. (ANI)

