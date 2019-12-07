Left Menu
Ghanian man held in Goa with cocaine

A man from Ghana in Africa was arrested on Saturday in Goa's Calangute area with nine grams of cocaine, police said. Jackson Gabriel (29) was held by a Calangute police team led by Inspector Nolasco Raposo after a specific tip off, an official said.

"We have recovered nine grams of cocaine from him. This is the 40th drug arrest carried out by Calangute police in 2019," he added..

