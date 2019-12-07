Left Menu
Mayawati appeals UP Guv to meet CM Adityanath, police dept over increasing incidents of crime against women

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday appealed Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state police over the issue of increase in incidents of crime against women.

BSP chief Mayawati speaking to media in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday appealed Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state police over the issue of increase in incidents of crime against women. This comes after Mayawati met Governor Patel requesting her to take cognisance into the law and order situation facing flak due to a rise in incidents of crime against women in the state.

"Being a woman herself, the Uttar Pradesh Governor should take this matter into consideration immediately. I met Governor and told her sitting at a Constitutional post in the state, so it is her responsibility to carry out the responsibilities accordingly," Mayawati said after meeting the Governor here. "Governor should meet the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Police department to take stock of the situation," Mayawati said.

Mayawati further said that she has written to the state government demanding them to take steps in order to ensure the safety of women. "I have expressed that she should be strict with the government here and if they are not able to maintain law and order then she should carry out responsibilities given to her by the Constitution," the BSP chief added.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. "From the past few years and especially under current BJP government women are not safe. In Uttar Pradesh not a single day goes by without a case of crime against women," she said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow.

She also urged all the state governments to take time-bound actions against those found guilty. "Until the state governments take time-bound actions against criminal elements, these incidents will not stop." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

