Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan takes stock of arrangements at Barunei Hill ahead of President's visit to Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday reviewed the preparations done at Barunei Hill in Odisha's Khordha district ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the state, where he will inaugurate a memorial there and visit the Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:36 IST
Pradhan takes stock of arrangements at Barunei Hill ahead of President's visit to Odisha
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday reviewed the preparations done at Barunei Hill in Odisha's Khordha district ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the state, where he will inaugurate a memorial there and visit the Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. Kovind is slated to arrive here later in the evening and will lay the foundation stone for the Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei Hill in Khordha on Sunday. The President will then proceed to Bhubaneswar where he will attend the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Utkal University.

"The President is scheduled to arrive in the evening today. Tomorrow morning, the President will lay the foundation stone for the Paika Memorial at Barunei Hill to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion," Pradhan told reporters here. The Paika rebellion was an armed rebellion against the British East India Company's rule in Odisha in 1817.

"This historical ceremony will be witnessed by Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Andhra Pradesh Bishwabhusan Harichandan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others," Pradhan said. The Union Minister outlined that the memorial will be dedicated to mark the bravery of the people who laid down their lives in the rebellion.

He also said that the state government played an important role in providing land for the memorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

63.36 per cent votes cast in second phase of polling in

An estimated 63.36 per cent votes were cast on Saturday in the second phase of election for the Assembly in Jharkhand where one person killed was in firing by security personnel near a polling booth. The voting figure is likely to go up as...

UPDATE 1-UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia

The leak of classified UK-U.S. trade documents online, tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, has all the hallmarks of an attempt to interfere in Britains upcoming election, a British minister said on Saturday.The opposition La...

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said. In a meeting of financial creditors held her...

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019