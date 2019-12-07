Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out on bail, man attacks woman with sickle in Chhattisgarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rpr
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:41 IST
Out on bail, man attacks woman with sickle in Chhattisgarh

A 35-year-old woman was seriously injured when a man, arrested earlier for shooting an obscene video of her, allegedly attacked her with a sickle in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, the police said. Indrapal Tonde (40), the accused, had recently obtained bail, a police official said on Saturday.

"Tonde attacked the woman on Friday near Budhwari Bajrang chowk when she was on her way to work," said Durgesh Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station. The woman took up residence in Budhwari area here after separating from her husband and worked at a private firm, he said.

Tonde, who lived in the same area, was in love with her but she rejected his proposal, the official said. A few months ago, the woman shifted to another house after Tonde allegedly began to pressurise her to accept his proposal, the SHO said.

He then moved into a house near the woman's rented accommodation, and started harassing her. In October he allegedly filmed her secretly when she was taking a bath and circulated the video on social media, the police officer said. The woman lodged a complaint and he was arrested, but got bail some days ago.

"On Friday, he attacked her brutally with a sickle in an attempt to kill her. Some passers-by came to her rescue and thrashed him before handing him over to police," Sharma said. An onlooker shot a video of the incident where a man is seen slashing at the woman with a sickle, and uploaded it on social media.

"The woman has been admitted to the district hospital. Her condition is stable," SHO Sharma said.

Tonde was arrested and hospitalized as he was injured in the thrashing he received. After he gets discharge he will be produced before a court, Sharma said. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder under IPC section 307 against him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

63.36 per cent votes cast in second phase of polling in

An estimated 63.36 per cent votes were cast on Saturday in the second phase of election for the Assembly in Jharkhand where one person killed was in firing by security personnel near a polling booth. The voting figure is likely to go up as...

UPDATE 1-UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia

The leak of classified UK-U.S. trade documents online, tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, has all the hallmarks of an attempt to interfere in Britains upcoming election, a British minister said on Saturday.The opposition La...

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said. In a meeting of financial creditors held her...

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019