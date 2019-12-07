Rs 7.83 lakh looted from from bank in Amritsar     

In a daylight robbery, Rs 7.83 lakh in cash was looted from a bank at gunpoint at Chadhalwandi village in Tangra, around 30 km from here. SSP (Rural) Vikram Duggal said five people carrying pistols gained entry into the bank's Chadhalwandi branch, overpowered the gunman after snatching his 12 bore rifle and took away the money from the bank cashier.

The accused managed to flee after committing the crime, the SSP said, adding that they took away the rifle of the security guard. Police said the looters did not harm anybody in the bank and escaped in a white coloured SUV. "We have rounded up some people on the basis of suspicion. The accused have also been identified. They will be arrested soon," he said.

