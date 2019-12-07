Arunachal guv, ministers, public donate to Armed Forces fund

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, senior state government officials and the public on Saturday donated to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Thanking people for their contributions on the occasion of the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day, the governor said the fund would be used for the welfare of war heroes, widows of martyrs, war veterans who suffered a disability, ex-servicemen and soldiers serving in the Army.

"The day provides us with an opportunity to discharge our obligation towards the Indian Armed Forces," he said. The total amount donated on the day has not been specified.

State Home Minister Bamang Felix, Sports Minister Mama Natung, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Rural Works Department Minister Honchun Ngandam and Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mosang were among those who made contributions. Meanwhile, 200 NCC cadets took part in a 'plogging' (picking up garbage while jogging) run organised on the occasion at the Dera Natung Government College here..

