J-K: Girl abducted in September rescued, accused arrested

A 15-year-old girl, who was abducted by a youth in September, was rescued from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The girl's parents had lodged a complaint with Kishtwar police on September 19, following which a number of teams were constituted to rescue her, a police official said.

"One of the police teams rescued the girl from Vijaypur area of Samba district and arrested the accused. She has been handed over to her parents after completion of legal formalities," he said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Yousaf of Kurna Thakrie village of Kishtwar, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)