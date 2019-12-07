Haryana man held with heroin in Himachal's Kasol

A man was arrested with 31 gram heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Saturday. A resident of Haryana's Rohtak, Ram Pal (43) was arrested after he was found in possession of heroin at a check-post in Jari area on Friday, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the accused told the police during questioning that he had brought the contraband from Delhi for sale in Kasol, a famous tourist place along the banks of the river Parvati. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is on, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)