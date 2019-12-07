J-K: Bid to sell govt ration in open market foiled, one held

Police on Saturday foiled a bid to sell government ration in the open market in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and arrested a man, an official said. Thirty-five bags of flour and six bags of wheat, each weighing 50 kgs, were seized from a truck, a police spokesman said.

The truck was intercepted in Ramgarh's Ramloo Rasolian area after police received information about black marketing of government supplied ration, he said, adding that the vehicle's driver Ashwani Kumar has been arrested. The bags were loaded on to the truck at the government ration depot in Nandpur with the intention to get wrongful profit, the spokesman said. Efforts are on to arrest the government ration dealer Prithvi Raj, he said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Essential Commodities.PTI TAS

