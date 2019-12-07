Effective policing needed to curb crime against women: Bedi Puducherry, Dec 7 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called for effective policing to contain crime against women. In an interaction with the rank and file of the police force here, Bedi, a former IPS officer, said, "We need effective policing at the grassroots-level to contain crimes against women." The remark comes a day after Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

"Policemen and policewomen should work together to curb difficult and delinquent children and keep vigil on those released on bail," she said. She said the police needed to form area-wise community support groups to work with them.

She reviewed the functioning of the police personnel by visiting a police station and called upon those in the traffic wing to enforce the Motor Vehicles Act for road safety..

