1,023 fast track courts to be established across country: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the Centre has proposed to establish 1,023 fast track courts across the country for speedy trial of cases related to crime against women. He said that these fast-track courts will be established with the help of the state governments.

"There is anger in the country about what is happening with our daughters and sisters. The judicial system must understand this anger and make arrangements for a speedy trial. The Indian government has proposed 1,023 fast-track courts with the help of states to deal with cases of rape and POCSO," said Prasad. "The consensus has been reached for 400 FTCs and more than 160 FTCs are operational," added the minister.

"Moreover, there are more than 704 fast track courts already running in the country," said the minister. "There should be a timely evaluation of the functioning of fast track courts in the country," he added. In view of the incidents in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh where a rape victim was set ablaze by her tormentors and she died on Friday night and the gangrape and killing of the veterinary doctor in Telangana, there is a nationwide outrage over the delay in bringing the guilty to book. (ANI)

