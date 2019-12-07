Man booked for getting 14-year-old daughter married

A man was booked, along with fiveothers, in Pune in Maharashtra for getting his 14-year-olddaughter married on December 1-2, an official said onSaturday

The girl's relatives tipped off Talegaon police afterwhich action was taken, he said

"The man, a resident of Hadapsar, got the minor girlmarried to a man from Sangli district. Six persons, includingthe father and aunt of the child, have been booked forcarrying out child marriage. Further probe is being done byHadapsar police," he added.

