Man booked for getting 14-year-old daughter married
A man was booked, along with fiveothers, in Pune in Maharashtra for getting his 14-year-olddaughter married on December 1-2, an official said onSaturday
The girl's relatives tipped off Talegaon police afterwhich action was taken, he said
"The man, a resident of Hadapsar, got the minor girlmarried to a man from Sangli district. Six persons, includingthe father and aunt of the child, have been booked forcarrying out child marriage. Further probe is being done byHadapsar police," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Talegaon
- Hadapsar
- Sangli district
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Final round of discussions today, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' inching closer to form govt
Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik comment on changing dynamics of Maharashtra power politics
People of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks want Uddhav Thackeray as CM: Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar elected as BMC Mayor
Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena leaders meet at Matoshree