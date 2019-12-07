New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL39 LD CJI Justice can never be instant, loses its character when it becomes revenge: CJI Jodhpur: In the backdrop of the Hyderabad rape-murder incident and gunning down of the four accused in an alleged encounter, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said justice can never be instant and loses its character when it becomes revenge.

DEL46 UP-UNNAO-COMPENSATION UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh compensation for Unnao rape victim's family Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the Unnao rape victim, a senior official said here. DEL50 UP-UNNAO-LD-PROTEST Protest in Unnao rape victim's village as BJP ministers, MP meet her family Unnao: Protests were held on Saturday evening as UP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun along with local BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj reached the village of the Unnao gangrape victim and met her family.

DEL31 UP-UNNAO-3RDLD PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi meets Unnao victim's family, accuses UP govt of patronising criminals Unnao: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met family members of the Unnao rape victim, who died after being set ablaze, and accused the Uttar Pradesh government of patronising criminals that led to recurrent crimes against women in the state. UP-UNNAO-2NDLD-AKHILESH Akhilesh sits on dharna, says UP govt should be removed, has failed to protect women Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Bhavan here on Saturday, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of failing the Unnao gangrape victim who was set on fire and died at a hospital in Delhi.

DES19 UP-UNNAO-2NDLD MAYAWATI Mayawati urges SC to take cognizance of rising incidents of crime against women Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the growing incidents of crime against women and direct the Centre to take prompt steps for effectively checking them. DEL17 UKD-RAJNATH-LD PAK Need to be alert against Pak: Rajnath Singh Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has no extra-territorial ambitions but asked the armed forces to be alert against Pakistan "which pursues terrorism as a matter of state policy". DEL36 RJ-PREZ Judicial process beyond reach of poor: President Jodhpur: President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday expressed concern over access to justice, saying the judicial process has gone beyond the reach of the common man.

DES30 RJ-GEHLOT Useless to talk of ending corruption as black money flows to parties: Gehlot Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday took a swipe at corruption in politics, saying the entire game "revolved around black money". DES34 RJ-PRASAD-JUDICIAL SERVICE EXAMINATION Time has come for creating all-India judicial service: Law Minister Jodhpur: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday stressed on the need to have an all-India judicial service, saying it will help in creating a pool of talented judges.

DES31 HR-SELJA Crimes against women on rise in Haryana: State Cong chief Selja Chandigarh: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Saturday alleged that the crime against women are on rise in the state under a "totally incompetent" government..

