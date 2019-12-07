Teen girl commits suicide in Maha hostel, trustees booked

The trustees of a hostel inMaharashtra's Palghar district have been booked in connectionwith the suicide of a 17-year-old inmate, police said onSaturday

The victim had hanged herself in her hostel room inVasai on Thursday and her mother filed a case at Nalasoparapolice station claiming the act was a result of harassment onthe part of the trustees, Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkarsaid

An abetment of suicide case has been registered but noarrests have been made, he added.

