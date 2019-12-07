UP teen held for abducting, raping minor with marriage promise

A man hailing from Uttar Pradeshwas arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor inGujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Saturday

Suraj Darshan Kori (19) had abducted the girl fromGugaliyapura village in Waghodia tehsil here on October 16after promising marriage, Inspector PK Gohil said

"He took her to his native village in Rae Bareli inUP. A Gujarat police team managed to bring back the girl andunite her with her family. The man has been arrested forabduction and rape under IPC and POCSO Act," he added.

