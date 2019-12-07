Left Menu
Sunni Waqf Board be given land outside Ayodhya limits: VHP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:10 IST
Sunni Waqf Board be given land outside Ayodhya limits: VHP Nagpur, Dec 6 (PTI)The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday demanded that the Sunni Waqf Board be allotted land outside the municipal limits of Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. Central VHP vice president Chamaptrai also said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should not head the trust to be formed for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the supreme court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "Ayodhya was a small municipality prior to December 2018 when Ayodhya and Faizabad municipalities were merged into a corporation. However, the five-acre land to be alloted to Sunni Waqf Board should be located outside the old Ayodhya municipality," Champatrai told reporters.

Replying to a query on deamnds from some seers that Bhagwat should head the proposed trust to oversee construction of the Ram temple, Champatrai said, "That should not happen". He said the trust will likely be formed by January 2020.

On the issue of Muslim parties filing a review petition in the apex court, Champatrai said it is their legal right. "We are not affected by such move. I feel the review will be on if there is any typing mistake or improper sentence or if explanation of any argument left out by the court. I am saying this as a layman," said Champatrai.

On Friday, six petitions were filed in the SC seeking review of the November 9 judgement. While five pleas were filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Moulana Mahfoozur Rehman, Mishbahuddin, Mohd Umar and Haji Nahboob, who are all supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the sixth one was filed by Mohammad Ayub..

