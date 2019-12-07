Left Menu
Five youth held for molesting school girl in Gurgaon

  • Gurgaon
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:18 IST
Five youth held for molesting school girl in Gurgaon

Five men were arrested in Gurgaon for allegedly molesting a minor girl as she was returning home from school, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred around noon on Friday under Farukh Nagar police station area and the girl's father lodged a complaint against the accused, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Boken said.

"In her complaint, the victim said she was returning from school with her friends. On the way, five drunk men in a car stalked and later molested her. They also tried to grab her while in the car," Boken said adding that the victim escaped to a nearby house to protect herself. "A case was registered. Upon investigation, a police team identified and arrested five accused persons after a tip-off on Friday in Farukh Nagar area," he added.

The accused have been identified as Prashant (18), Rahul (18), Dheeraj (19), Pankaj (19) and Mohit (22), who are all residents of Domu village, the police spokesperson said. All five accused admitted to being under the influence of liquor while committing the crime and their car was also seized, Boken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

