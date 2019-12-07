Lt Guv reviews preparations for J&K Global Investors' Summit

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the arrangements for holding the proposed Global Investors Summit, aimed at attract investment in the Union territory. The meeting was informed that 14 sectors have been identified for investment, including tourism, health and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and real estate, energy and power, film sector, IT and ITeS, education and skill development, an spokesperson said.

Addressing the meeting, the lieutenant governor directed for the constitution of panel, including a high-power committee to be headed by the chief secretary, and entrusted specific responsibilities on them for successful conduct of the summit. He also directed officials to identify potential investors and suggested holding pre-meeting with them to highlight the growth potential of the identified sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Murmu instructed both the divisional commissioners to identify and categorize land for establishing industrial estates as a follow up to the summit.

The Lt Governor asked the partners of the summit to coordinate with different agencies and plan their activities in such a way that potential investment sectors of Jammu and Kashmir could be positively highlighted, the spokesperson said. He said representatives of various partners of the summit, including the CII, Ernst and Young, PwC and Expo Events gave a detailed presentation on various activities to be held as a preparation for Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors' Summit pertaining to organizing domestic and international roadshows to create awareness about the event.

