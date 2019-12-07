Maharashtra: Two held with drugs worth around Rs 5.6 crores
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons, who ran a statewide drug racket, from the Vile Parle area of Mumbai suburban and seized 14.3 kg of MD drug from their possession. The seized drugs cost around 5.60 crores.
The arrest was made on Friday. Both the accused have been produced before the court which has sent them to police custody till December 12. According to the ATS, out of total 14.3 kg MD Drug, they were carrying 4.3 kgs only while rest of the quantity of 10 kg MD drug has been seized from Saswad area in Pune after interrogating them. (ANI)
