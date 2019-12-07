Left Menu
Rape victim's body reaches her village in Unnao

There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of a large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders. Image Credit: ANI

The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrives in her native village here on Saturday. Brother of the victim along with other relatives reached the village with the body after 9.00 pm.

There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of a large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders. Heavy police arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident. The fire brigade has also been deployed in the village, where senior officers were camping since morning.

About the timing of the last rites, Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Pandey said, "It is yet to finalized. Senior officials, as well as two ministers, who were sent by the Chief Minister, would remain in the village till the final rites take place." The family would not cremate the body, and instead opted for burial, he said, adding her memorial will be made beside the already existing memorials of her grandparents. "The land on which the memorial will be built belongs to the victim's family."

Earlier, UP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun met the victim's family. After battling for her life with more than 90 percent burns for almost 40 hours, the 23-year-old woman died following a cardiac arrest on Friday night at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her. Five accused persons, including the two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

