Delhi Police arrests two persons for strangulating a girl

The Delhi Police on Saturday solved a case pertaining to murder of a girl in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area within 24 hours and arrested two persons in connection with the crime incident.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 01:28 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 01:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Saturday solved a case pertaining to the murder of a girl in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area within 24 hours and arrested two persons in connection with the crime incident. Body of a girl belonging to Delhi's Madipur village was found strangulated with cloth near Avtar enclave in Paschim Vihar on December 6, following which a case was registered under relevant sections including 363 of the India Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to kidnapping.

During the investigation, it was found that the girl was missing since the night of December 5 from West Punjabi Bagh area where her mother worked as a maid. Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, two acquaintances of the deceased girl named Ankaj Maurya and Chanderkesh were arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

