Left Menu
Development News Edition

A village in Odisha faces water woes, residents fetch water from brook

Residents of Patihinja village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district are facing water woes and have to walk for miles to fetch water for their families.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mayurbhanj (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 06:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 06:54 IST
A village in Odisha faces water woes, residents fetch water from brook
Women travelling long distance to fetch water (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Patihinja village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district are facing water woes and have to walk for miles to fetch water for their families. "Three hand pumps in the village are out of order. While there is no water in one, the other two are not working. We have to travel a long distance to fetch water," one disgruntled villager rued.

A human right advocate, Shreemathi Majhi, said that the villagers stand in long queues to fetch water from a brook. Acknowledging the woes faced by the villagers, Pani Panchayat officer R K Mohapatra said two mechanics have been directed to repair the hand pumps.

"Last week, we were informed that one of them is not working properly. I have directed two mechanics to repair it. We usually take 1-2 week for investigation and then repair it to provide water", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

Colorado Avalanche top goaltender Philipp Grubauer left Saturdays game in Boston during the first period after an injury. Grubauer made a lunge to his right on a Brett Ritchie breakaway late in the first period, then dropped his head in app...

North Korea conducts 'very important test': KCNA

Seoul, Dec 8 AFP North Korea has conducted a very important test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Sunday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked. A very important test was carried...

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

The government of American Samoa declared that the US territory has an outbreak of measles, a move that will lead to the closure of public schools starting Monday and a ban on gatherings in parks. In its announcement Friday of the measles o...

N.Korea carries out "very significant" test at satellite launch site -KCNA

North Korea has carried out a very significant test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media KCNA reported on Sunday. The report did not specify what was tested, but the site has previously been used to launch rockets into space.KCNA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019