CM says fire incident tragic, rescue operations on

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described the fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area as "tragic" and said firemen were doing their best.

A massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area in Anaj Mandi area here, leaving 35 people dead.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," the chief minister said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)