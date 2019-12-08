Left Menu
Jan Adhikar Party dominates Patna University elections

The Jan Adhikar Party on Sunday won two crucial posts including that of the president and joint secretary in the Patna University Students Union election 2019. Unfortunately, this time the JDU could not get a single seat.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jan Adhikar Party on Sunday won two crucial posts including that of the president and joint secretary in the Patna University Students Union election 2019. Unfortunately, this time the JDU could not get a single seat. Patna University elections were dominated by Jan Adhikar Party with winning of its candidate Manish Kumar and Aamir Raza on the post of president and joint secretary, respectively.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) student candidate Nishant Kumar won the post of Vice President, Priyanka Srivastava of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerged victorious on the post of General Secretary and Komal Kumari of AISA on the post of treasurer. The results of the polls were announced after counting votes of fifth and final phase at 2.15 pm.

The ABVP and JDU had dominated the last elections of the varsity. The president and treasurer posts were occupied by the students of JDU while the posts of the vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary were held by the ABVP. Manish Kumar received 2,815 votes and his nearest rival Ayush of RJD got 2,375 votes. RJD candidate Nishant Kumar won the post of vice president with 2,910 votes and his closest rival student LJP's Priyaranjan Kumar got 2,209 votes. ABVP's Priyanka Srivastava maintained the lead from the first round to the post of general secretary with a total of 3,731 votes. Her closest rival Independent candidate Ujjwal Kumar managed to get 2,869 votes.

While Aamir Raja received 3,143 votes, his opponent JDU's Hansika Dayal got 2,611 votes. Komal Kumari of AISA maintained a consistent lead in the post of treasurer. She received a total of 2,238 votes and her closest rival Wajid Shams received 1,548 votes. This is for the first time in the election that AISA managed to open its account. (ANI)

