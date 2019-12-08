Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape victim's sister says family won't perform last rites unless CM Yogi reaches her village

  • PTI
  • |
  • Unnao
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 11:06 IST
Unnao rape victim's sister says family won't perform last rites unless CM Yogi reaches her village
We demand that Yogi sir should visit us, said Unnao rape victim's sister. Photo/ANI

The sister of the deceased Unnao rape victim said on Sunday her family will not perform the last rites unless Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister arrives in her village and assures of strict action against the accused. The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in a Delhi hospital on Friday night arrived in her native village here on Saturday. Her sister said the last rites would be performed only in the presence of CM Adityanath.

"I personally want to speak to Yogi Adityanath," she said. She also claimed that her sister was about to get a government job, and she was to join it.

The sister demanded a government job for one of the family members and immediate capital punishment to the accused. When the victim's sister was told that awarding capital punishment is the job of the court, she asked: "Who will make rounds of court?".

Later, when the Unnao district administration proposed that the aggrieved family can meet the Chief Minister in Lucknow, the family members rejected the proposal saying they will not go there to meet him. They insisted that the chief minister come to the village and fulfill their demands.

The district administration is making preparations for the last rites of the 23-year-old rape victim who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 percent burns. The woman was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing.

Meanwhile, several relatives of the aggrieved family and villagers have already reached the home of the victim. Heavy police force has been deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

An official said that the family is waiting for the arrival of some relatives. After their arrival, the body will be buried as per the wishes of the family members.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun met the aggrieved family members on Saturday. A statement issued by the state government said labor minister Maurya handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as assistance to the father of the victim.

"The family will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Apart from this, whatever assistance is needed in the future, it will be made available from time to time. The state government is very serious and sensitive towards the unfortunate incident," Maurya said on Saturday. He also said that directions have been issued to give stringent punishment to the accused.

"The intention of the government is that injustice should not be done to anyone," Maurya said, adding the guilty will not be spared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Local Jones holds firm for second Australian Open title

Sydneysider Matt Jones won his second Australian Open title in four years on Sunday after a two-under-par 69 in the final round proved just enough for a one-shot victory over former major winner Louis Oosthuizen. There was late drama when O...

Ron Leibman, 'Friends' and 'Norma Rae' actor, dies at age of 82

Award-winning actor Ron Leibman, whose career in movies, theatre and television spanned six decades, died after an illness at the age of 82. Best known for playing Rachels overbearing father, Dr Leonard Green in the popular sitcom Friends, ...

Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said. The US Federal Reserve interest rate deci...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

North Korea has carried out a very important test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, a rocket testing ground that U.S. officials once said North Korea had promised to close.MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-WORLD-COURT-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019