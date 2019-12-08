Anaj Mandi fire: JP Nadda conveys condolences to kin of deceased

BJP National Working President JP Nadda on Sunday conveyed condolences to the kin of the deceased who lost their lives in a major fire incident that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here. "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives in a fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," Nadda tweeted.

He said that he has directed Delhi BJP workers to provide all possible assistance to those affected. The death toll in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road has increased to 43.

Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the death of 43 people, who lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal called the incident "a very very tragic news" and said that firemen were doing their best.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," he tweeted. Around 15 people were immediately rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary had said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."

"We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened," he added. The officer confirmed that the fire had been completely doused.

Kishore Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital, had told ANI: "We got 14 casualties, of which 10 were brought dead. The causalities have been brought from basti area near filmistan. Our team of doctors is attending to those who are alive." Mohammad Asim, a local said, "People called that fire has broken out in the area. The flat was given on rent. It was a short circuit. Fire brigade team and police teams did a great job."

The fire had been completely doused and rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

