Caricatures exhibition featuring eminent personalities organised in Gujarat's Vadodara

A caricature exhibition was organised in Vadodara where cartoons and caricatures of eminent personalities from various domains were displayed. Caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, multi-talented musical entertainer Michael Jackson, Indian playback singer and music director Lata Mangeshkar etc. were some of the main attractions in the exhibition.

Aradhana Philip, a student, told ANI, "The motto behind caricatures is to explore the anatomy exaggeration. In caricatures or cartoons, a person's features are being exaggerated to make him/her look more cartoony and funny for the audience to enjoy." Another student named Shubham Patel said, "The way people take caricatures and cartoons merely depends upon their perception and attitude. Many find cartoons funny and a medium to deliver a message. There should be artistic freedom so that the artists can explore more in the field." (ANI)

