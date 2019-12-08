Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caricatures exhibition featuring eminent personalities organised in Gujarat's Vadodara

A caricature exhibition was organised in Vadodara where cartoons and caricatures of eminent personalities from various domains were displayed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vadodara (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 12:23 IST
Caricatures exhibition featuring eminent personalities organised in Gujarat's Vadodara
Caricature exhibition organised in Vadodara. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A caricature exhibition was organised in Vadodara where cartoons and caricatures of eminent personalities from various domains were displayed. Caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, multi-talented musical entertainer Michael Jackson, Indian playback singer and music director Lata Mangeshkar etc. were some of the main attractions in the exhibition.

Aradhana Philip, a student, told ANI, "The motto behind caricatures is to explore the anatomy exaggeration. In caricatures or cartoons, a person's features are being exaggerated to make him/her look more cartoony and funny for the audience to enjoy." Another student named Shubham Patel said, "The way people take caricatures and cartoons merely depends upon their perception and attitude. Many find cartoons funny and a medium to deliver a message. There should be artistic freedom so that the artists can explore more in the field." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jayapal ignores community voice; introduces resolution on Kashmir

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal ignored the voices of the diaspora from across the country as she went ahead with her pre-announced plans to introduce a resolution on Kashmir in the House of Representatives, agitated community...

Ex-Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty no more

Veteran Congress leader and former Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty passed away at his residence here, family sources said on Sunday. Mohanty, 90, breathed his last following cardiac arrest on Saturday night, they said.A three-time M...

17-yr-old burnt to death over dowry demand, two arrested

A 17-year old girl was allegedly set on fire and killed by her fianc and his mother in South Tripura district, after her parents failed to cough up a dowry of Rs 50,000, a police officer said on Sunday. The teenager, who suffered 90 percent...

Delhi fire: Factory's owner absconding, FIR filed against him

Delhi Police on Sunday said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where a blaze killed 43 people, is currently absconding and an FIR has been registered against him. Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019