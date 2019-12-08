Short-circuit immediate cause behind Delhi fire, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that short circuit was the 'immediate cause' behind the fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi but added that investigation is required to find out the real cause. "The immediate cause is short circuit but we need to wait for the investigations to be completed to get to the root cause. It needs to be seen whether the problem lay with the industrial development or the fire department," Puri told reporters after he visited the incident site alongwith Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwary.

The Union Minister said the Delhi police and the fire team had promptly taken action in the matter. "Delhi police and the fire department were informed about the incident on 5:22 am and they reached quickly to begin rescue work," he said,

Earlier, speaking to the reporters from the spot of the incident, Tiwari had announced a compensation of 5 lakh each to the family of deceased and Rs 25,000 to the injured from the BJP's behalf. At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said.

Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire on Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)