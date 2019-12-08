Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi expresses grief over Anaj Mandi fire incident

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in a major fire incident that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-12-2019 13:57 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 13:57 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in a major fire incident that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday. "The news of the fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi is very disturbing. I offer my condolences for the families and the loved ones of the deceased. I wish the injured to get well soon. I also hope that the rescue and relief situations are carried out smoothly and swiftly," Gandhi posted on Twitter.

At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said. Sixteen people are said to be injured in the treatment and are being treated at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital and Lady Hardinge hospitals. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours. (ANI)

