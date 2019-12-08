UP: BKU threatens to launch agitation against 'unacceptable' sugarcane MSP

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday threatened to launch an agitation against sugarcane prices announced by the Uttar Pradesh government complaining that it is not acceptable for the farmers. A day after the state government's announcement, BKU national president Naresh Tikait said the proposed minimum support price is an "anti-farmer" decision pointing out that the decision is favorable only to sugar mill owners.

He alleged that the state government has not increased the support price due to pressure from the mill owners. On Saturday, the government announced Rs 315 per quintal as MSP for normal grade and Rs 325 per quintal for an advanced grade of sugarcane.

Tikait said production costs have risen for cane growers but the government had not increased the price of cane. Meanwhile, the BKU chief announced a Kisan panchayat will be convened in which farmers will decide their future course of action.

