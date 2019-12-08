Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:39 IST
Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon
Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon speaking to media in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. "We (Congress) are with the family of the victim. Priyanka Gandhi (Congress general secretary) had visited the family. We have extended them financial help as it would be required to fight the case," Tondon told media persons here.

"The family wants justice. They want state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet them and give assurance that they will get justice and appropriate security will be provided to them," She said. Being asked about Unnao becoming a rape city, the Congress leader got emotional and said that "it is not appropriate to portray Unnao like that".

"It is very painful. Unnao is a land of leaders like Chandrasekhar Azad. But now it is being called the land of rape. I request everyone to stand with Unnao. Rapist should be held responsible for their actions and not a city," she said. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement that India is a rape capital in the world, she said: "What would he do? He must have felt very bad and painful and such words were natural in that state."

After battling for life for more than 40-hours and later airlifted to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, the Unnao Rape victim died at 11:40 pm on Friday. The 23-year-old was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Wednesday morning.According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Notorious drug peddler arrested under PSA in Jammu

A notorious drug peddler, facing various cases under the&#160;Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, was arrested under the Public Safety Act here, a police spokesman said on Sunday. Masoom Ali, a resident of Waliyabad, was ar...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019