Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape victim laid to rest amid tight security arrangements

  • PTI
  • |
  • Unnao
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:33 IST
Unnao rape victim laid to rest amid tight security arrangements

The last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, were performed at her native village here on Sunday amidst tight security arrangements. She was laid to rest in the fields belonging to her family, where the mausoleum (mazaar) of her grandparents is situated.

A large number of local residents and officials were present. Villagers from all walks of life paid their respects to the departed soul before the body was taken for the last rites.

Samajwadi Party leaders, UP Cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun were also present. Maurya said, "The government is with the aggrieved family."

Kamal Rani Varun, said, "The slogan of Beti Padhao, Beti Bachaao is meaningful. We stand with the aggrieved family in the hour of grief and will ensure that the accused get stringent punishment." On the other hand, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan expressed concern over the law and order situation.

"The law and order scenario in the state has significantly deteriorated in the state. Today, girls are not feeling secure and their FIRs are not being registered. The government of Yogi Adityanath must tender its resignation," he said. Local Congress leader and former Unnao MP Annu Tandon in a tweet on Sunday said, "We said our good byes to the daughter who has found eternal peace and ensured eternal security...And the fight for justice continues..."

Speaking to reporters outside the residence of the victim, she said, "People want that her death should not go in vain, and she should get justice." Tandon also gave a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the aggrieved family.

Earlier in the day, family members of the rape victim agreed to perform her last rites following a negotiation with Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram and other senior police officials. Meshram told reporters that the family members would be provided security and a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Meshram also said, "The sister of the victim too will be given separate security, since she may be a witness in the case. One person of the family (as decided by them) will be given a government job. Apart from this, if any member of the family seeks an Arms Licence from the point of view of self- defence, then it will be given after completing the due procedure of law." The sister of the deceased had earlier said her family would not perform the last rites unless Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in her village and assured of strict action against the accused.

The sister demanded a government job for one of the family members and immediate capital punishment to the accused. The body of the rape victim, who succumbed to severe burn injuries in a Delhi hospital on Friday night, was brought here on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...

BoG mulling slashing fees for medical courses

In what could prove to be a big relief for medical students, a panel tasked with drafting guidelines for fee structure in private medical colleges is mulling slashing fees for half of graduate and post-graduate seats by 70 per cent and 90 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019