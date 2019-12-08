DCW chief urges Home Minister to withdraw cops on VIP security

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealing to him to withdraw security from VIPs owing to scarcity of police resources, in light of a number of rape incidents across the country.

Maliwal, who is on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, sought an appointment for DCW members with Shah.

She said that most policemen are involved in VIP security, thereby hampering their accountability towards the public.

