Trader shot dead from point blank range in Agra, assailant on the run

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agra
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 16:15 IST
A middle-aged trader was allegedly shot dead at the busy Waterworks Crossing in Agra city after an argument broke out between him and a man who had come there in a car, police said on Sunday. The incident happened late on Saturday night after the trader, who sold sarees and clothing materials, closed his shop and was enroute home on his scooter, they said.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (City) Rohan Botre Pramod said, “Police are investigating the case. All aspects of the case are being checked. The assailant will be identified very soon.” CCTV footage of the area is also being checked, he added.

The SP said the trader who sold saree and clothing materials was enroute home on a scooter after closing his shop on Saturday night. Eyewitness accounts recounted that the trader had stopped at the crossing to talk to someone on his mobile phone in front of a police booth around 10.30 pm.

While he was busy talking on the phone, a car stopped next to him, they said. He alighted from his scooter, parked it and started talking to the car driver. Apparently, an argument ensued between the two and the car driver shot the trader in the chest, the SP said.

Thereafter, the killer escaped in his car even as the victim fell to the ground, he added. Passersby informed the police who took the victim to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

