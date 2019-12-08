Need for strict implementation of law to curb rapes: Naik

Union minister Shripad Naik on Sunday expressed the need for strict implementation of laws to punish rapists. When asked about recent incidents in Unnao and Hyderabad, he said, "Cases are being reported from across the country. There is a need for strict implementation of existing laws".

He was speaking in Vasco in Goa on the sidelines of a function. "Laws should be implemented strictly so as to instill fear in the minds of such criminals. There is a demand to give more tooth to laws and the Central government is considering it," the Union Minister of State for Defence said.

A 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing. She succumbed to burn injuries on Friday night. The incident came days after the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad that sparked national outrage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)