Cold weather persists in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday as the minimum temperature continued to hover below the normal at most places in the states. Adampur in Punjab was the coldest in the state at 4 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report said.

Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Halwara, Pathankot, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9, 8, 7.3, 6.5, 6.9 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Haryana, Karnal recorded a night temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius and Hisar registered a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius. Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa registered a minimum of 7, 7.8 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

