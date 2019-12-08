Goa: Police nab Nigerian national, seize drugs worth Rs 1.8 lakh

In the continuing drive against narcotic drugs, the Calangute police team on Sunday nabbed a Nigerian national near Dolphin Circle, Calangute and seized drugs worth Rs 1.8 lakh. According to a press note, the team comprising of PSI Viraj Naik and other constables was headed by Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo.

The accused was identified as Chinedu Nwafor (31). The police also recovered 9 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of MDMA, 8 grams of ecstasy, 12 grams of charas, 0.130 gram LSD papers from the scooter of the accused.

This was the third arrest in narcotic cases in three consecutive days by the Calangute police. This was also the 41st narcotic case in the year 2019 in Calangute. A case under the Narcotics, Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances Act under the accused.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

